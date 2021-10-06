Death notices

Kathleen Oakley Aldrich, 72, of Meshoppen, Pennsylvania, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Services are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Richard E. Beaver, 81, of Buhl, died Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Arlene Elizabeth Gisler, 97, of Twin Falls, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Grace Assisted Living. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 3 p.m. at the Hagerman Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Earl Wayne Guffey, 77, of Buhl, and formerly of Oklahoma, passed away Monday, October 4, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Services are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Andrew Horne, 54, of Kimberly, passed away at Ashley Manor in Kimberly on October 5, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.