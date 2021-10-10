 Skip to main content
Death notices
Death notices

Carlos Martinez, currently of Kuna, and formerly of the Twin Falls area, died on October 3, 2021. Services and care are under the direction of Cloverdale Funeral Home in Boise. cloverdalefuneralhome.com // 208-375-2212

