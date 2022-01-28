Death notices

Jenifer Ann Abbott, 48, of Jerome, passed away January 23, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Dr. Eugene Harold Holsinger, 91, of Burley, passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at his home in Burley. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

McKinley "Bill" Jones, 89, of Jerome, died Thursday, January 20, 2022, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Esther J. Loman, 89, of Twin Falls, formerly of Pipestone, Minnesota, passed away at Grace Assisted Living on January 27 in Twin Falls, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory.

Kim M. Maier, 61, of Burley, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Park View Rehabilitation and Care Center in Burley. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

