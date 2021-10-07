Death notices

Vickie Fay Braegger, 49, of Burley, passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Cassia Regional Hospital. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Ranae Dryden, 72, of Burley, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise.

Edna A. Hellwinkel, 90, of Shoshone, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

Amber Heath, 63, passed away at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory of Twin Falls.

Eddie Howard, of Twin Falls, passed away at his home with his family by his side. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Everett F. Lewis, 94 of Twin Falls, passed away at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory of Twin Falls.