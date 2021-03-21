 Skip to main content
Death notices
Terri Retzloff, 52, of Murtaugh, ID, passed away at her home March 19, 2021. Her loving husband was by her side. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

