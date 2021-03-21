Death notices
A crash has closed eastbound Interstate 84 near the Malad Gorge, Idaho State Police said.
Two Idaho cities are at the top of the New York Times’ list for worst COVID-19 outbreaks over the last two weeks, showing dozens of people per 100,000 residents being infected with the virus each day.
“I just love them because they taste freaking amazing."
The dairy has more than 1,000 head of cattle and has wastewater lagoons adjacent to the Milner-Gooding Canal, which flows to the Malad River and on to the Snake and Columbia Rivers.
The Twin Falls Temple is one of 14 temples around the world that will be part of a new opening phase, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday.
The only thing keeping the 2004 Ford F-350 pickup from falling was the set of "safety chains" attaching the 30-foot camper trailer to the pickup.
A man who was shot and killed during what authorities believe was a sidewalk robbery attempt near Boise State University has been identified.
Bundy didn't appear in the courtroom because he was protesting outside the building instead, apparently angry in part over mask requirements put in place during the coronavirus pandemic.
Twin Falls' Lance Clow is the second Idaho House member to test positive for COVID-19.
With most, if not all, Magic Valley schools closed next week for spring break, families are encouraged to take advantage of early spring weather by going fishing at a local pond or lake.