Death notices

Mayna Virginia McGill, 80, of Burley, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, at her home in Burley. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24, Rupert.
Loretta Visborg, 81, of Twin Falls, passed away August 2, 2021, at her home. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Loretta Carol McDougal, 82, of Gooding, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, at her home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.