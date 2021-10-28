 Skip to main content
Death notices

Merna M. Beedle, 81, passed away at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center on October 26, 2021. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Traigen Isaac Carter, 20, of Burley, passed away Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley (rasmussenfuneralhome.com).

Leo A. Martinez, 72, of Buhl, died Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

William Schaniel, 79, of Twin Falls, passed away October 26, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Jimmie Marquisette Strand, 81, of Burley, passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at her home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Jose E. Davila Suarez, 94, of Twin Falls, passed away at Willow Place Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Malaki Ray Hutcherson, 17, of Twin Falls, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021, in Twin Falls. Services are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

