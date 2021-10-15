Death notices

Zahnor Dee Edwards, 71, of Shoshone, passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Joanna Marie Ehrmantraut, 80, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Susan L. Fullmer, 58, formerly of Buhl, died Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at a Seattle hospital. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Kevin Hennagir, 44, of Twin Falls, passed away October 11, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are pending under the directions of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Annamarie Jimenez, 62, of Jerome, passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at her home in Jerome. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.
Nola Rae Preston, 76, of Shoshone, passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021, at her home in Shoshone. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.
Joey Leon Sanchez, 62, of Jerome, passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Lisa Renee Woods, 50, of Bliss, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021, at her home in Bliss. Arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.