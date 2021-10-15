 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death notices
0 comments

Death notices

  • 0

Zahnor Dee Edwards, 71, of Shoshone, passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Joanna Marie Ehrmantraut, 80, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Susan L. Fullmer, 58, formerly of Buhl, died Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at a Seattle hospital. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Kevin Hennagir, 44, of Twin Falls, passed away October 11, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are pending under the directions of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Annamarie Jimenez, 62, of Jerome, passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at her home in Jerome. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Nola Rae Preston, 76, of Shoshone, passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021, at her home in Shoshone. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

Joey Leon Sanchez, 62, of Jerome, passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Lisa Renee Woods, 50, of Bliss, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021, at her home in Bliss. Arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Marijuana sales 'Thrive' in Jackpot as new dispensary opens
Local

Marijuana sales 'Thrive' in Jackpot as new dispensary opens

"It's been great," Marracco said. "We were definitely surprised by the amount of people lined up at the start, but it was pretty smooth getting everyone through the doors. Of course it is an entirely new staff, it's a learning curve but everyone is doing such a great job."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News