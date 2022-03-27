 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death notices

William Banks, 84, of Twin Falls, died on March 25, 2022, at a local hospital. Arrangements in the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

James Edgar Callow, 85, of Burley, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at his home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Marcia Hoffman, of Twin Falls, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Russell D Holm, 65, of Burley, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

