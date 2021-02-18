Death notices

Hyrum Danny Orr, 73, of Buhl, died Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at his residence. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Pauline Price, 56, of Gooding, passed away Monday, February 15, 2021, at her home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Joseph Stritenberger, 65, of Oakley, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021, at his home. At this time, no services are scheduled. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.

Coy Walden, 78, of Twin Falls, passed away in his home February 16, 2021. He was surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Clayne M. Williams, 80, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Cremation services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences please visit serenityfuneralchapel.com.

