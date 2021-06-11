 Skip to main content
Death notices
Lois Jean Brown, 78, of Gooding, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Herbert William Meyer, 90, of Jerome, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Dorothy “Dottie” Marie Sharpnack, 88, of Meridian, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at her son’s residence in Shoshone. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

Dean Watterson, 79, of Hagerman, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at his home in Hagerman. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

