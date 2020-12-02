Death notices

Cleone Baird Arrington, 87, of Twin Falls, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Wallace Kent Bird, 64, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Boise. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Brandon Bruzewski, 36, of New Plymouth, formerly of Twin Falls, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

John “Bubba” Cantu, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020, in Jerome. Services are pending and will be announced by Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Sondra McMullen, 82, of Twin Falls, passed away quietly, November 30, 2020, in Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

James “Jim” E. Miller, 92, of Twin Falls, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, at a Twin Falls care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.