 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death notices
0 comments

Death notices

  • 0

Cleone Baird Arrington, 87, of Twin Falls, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Wallace Kent Bird, 64, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Boise. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Brandon Bruzewski, 36, of New Plymouth, formerly of Twin Falls, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

John “Bubba” Cantu, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020, in Jerome. Services are pending and will be announced by Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Sondra McMullen, 82, of Twin Falls, passed away quietly, November 30, 2020, in Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

James “Jim” E. Miller, 92, of Twin Falls, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, at a Twin Falls care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Steve H, Schaffer, 71, of Paul, died Monday, November 23, 2020, at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. In keeping with Steve’s wishes, no formal services will be held. Cremation services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory.

Vi Sharp, formerly of Filer/Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, November 24 in Vancouver, Washington.

Larry Vancil, 72, of Twin Falls, passed away November 30, 2020, in Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Wilhelmina Adriana Vandervelde, 88, of Twin Falls, passed away November 25, 2020, at Heritage Assisted Living. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: No mask? No help.
Letters

Letter: No mask? No help.

Letter to the editor: I hope that if you have to go to the hospital and they ask you if you wore a mask, and you say no, they tell you sorry but we can't help you.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News