Death notices
Marjorie Lou Brownfield, 93, of Twin Falls, passed away May 14, 2021, at Twin Falls Transitional Care of Cascadia. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Dr. Dan Nofziger, 75, of Buhl, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at his residence. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Joe Norris, 53, of Twin Falls, passed away May 16, 2021, at his home. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. May 25, 2021, at West End Cemetery in Buhl. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

James E. Pratt, 82, of Twin Falls, passed away May 18, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. He was surrounded by his loving family. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

