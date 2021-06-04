Death notices
The parents of a South Hills Middle School student say a teacher had students wrap their daughter up tight in a sheet and push her down concrete stairs while he videoed it on his cellphone.
Watch now: Gooding County deputy suspended after tasering elderly man during road-rage investigation
Gooding County Sheriff's deputies tasered an elderly Wendell man Thursday after a reported road-rage incident on Interstate 84.
A pair of bald eagles have killed 54 sheep at a Magic Valley farm costing the owner more than $7,500.
The woman offered a deputy $1,000 to stop so she could pee on the long ride from Jackpot to Elko.
A motorcycle rider was killed in a Saturday afternoon crash on Idaho Highway 25 east of Hazelton.
Two people died and a third was flown to a hospital after their car crashed near Richfield, Idaho State Police said.
Three teens were severely injured after they were thrown from a car when it rolled near Declo.
Two people died in a crash early Tuesday near Fairfield.
Apodaca, 38, first shot to fame in September after his TikTok video went viral. It showed him sipping Ocean Spray’s Cran-Raspberry and lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” while skateboarding through Idaho Falls.
A California man was injured Monday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 84.