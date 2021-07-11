 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death notices
0 comments

Death notices

  • 0

Judy Darlene Long, a 67-year-old resident of Hazelton, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021. At Judy’s request, there will be no local service. Burial will be at Zillah Cemetery in Zillah, Washington. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Janet Lorene Pendergrass, 71, formerly of the Buhl and Twin Falls area, passed away June 19, 2021, no local services are planned this time.

Scott Lamar Reynolds, 75 of Nampa, died Monday, July 5, 2021. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa. 208-467-7300

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News