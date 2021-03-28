Death notices

Jason Robert Carlson, 55 of Twin Falls, passed away March 26, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Brent Christopherson, 64 of Hazelton, passed away March 27, 2021, at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Rex Ted Hall, 75, a resident of Bliss, passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at his home in Bliss. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

James Kistler, 81, of Boise, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation.

Thomas Leaming, 93, Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away at Ashley Manor March 26, 2021. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Yutonna Wanman, 82, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away, at her home, March 28, 2021. Surrounded by her loving family. Services are pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Johanna "Jo" Hannelore Watters, 94 of Buhl, died Saturday, March 27, 2021, at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

