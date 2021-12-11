Death notices

Bret Arellanes, 62, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully on the evening of December 9, 2021. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Jimmie T. Gleaves, 83, of Twin Falls and formerly of Gooding, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Robert Roy Jacky, 96, of Jerome, passed away December 8, 2021, at home surrounded by family. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Louise Marie Lanting, 72, of Twin Falls, passed away December 9, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls, whitereynoldschapel.com.

William “Bill” Sawers, 75, of Buhl, died Wednesday, December 10, 2021, at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0