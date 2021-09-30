Death notices

Edward Atnip Jr., 57, formerly of Fairfield, passed away September 28, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Condolences may be sent to the family at buckmurphy.com.

Mariza Sanchez Galvan, 43, of Gooding and Bellevue, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Betty Ann Hatch, 88, of Twin Falls, passed away September 25, 2021, at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Ruby E. Hulse, 62, of Filer, died Sunday, September 26, 2021, at a Boise hospital. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Marion “Larene” Nelson, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 28, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Idaho Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Lesley Ray Turner, 56, of Jerome, passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are under the care of Demarays’ Jerome Memorial Chapel. Please see demaraysjerome.com for updated information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0