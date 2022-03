Death notices

Bruce Louis Bulcher, 77, of Hansen, passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Russell Eugene Ellifrits, 56, of Wendell, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at his home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Shirley Holm Kerbs, 91, of Caldwell and formerly of Burley, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Grace Assisted Living in Caldwell. Arrangements are pending and have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Richard Layne Kulhanek, 75, of Kimberly, passed away March 2, 2022, at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Hazel May, 88, of Rupert, died Thursday, Mar. 3, 2022, at Highland Estates in Burley. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by the Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Charles “Kirk” Page, 71, of Twin Falls, passed away March 2, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Gracyn Ruth Searle, 8 months, of Twin Falls, passed away March 2, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center.

