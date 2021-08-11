Death notices

Lloyd Rome Adams, 74, a long-time Oakley resident, passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021, at his home of a sudden illness. Funeral services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

Chester Levi Cram, 88, of Gooding and Sun City West, Arizona, passed away Monday, August 9, 2021, at North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Althea I. Petersen, 88, of Twin Falls, formerly of Eden, passed away Monday, August 9, 2021, at Grace Assisted Living. Arrangements and services are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Gordon T. Savoie, 82, of Jerome, passed away August 10, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Mary Lou Van Oosten, 76, of Hazelton, passed away August 7, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

