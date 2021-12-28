Death notices

Bonnie Barsness, 93 of Twin Falls, died December 26, 2021, at a Boise care facility. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Beryl Powers Guiles Bodily, 99, of Burley, passed away at Highland Estates Assisted Living, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Gerald Burks, 87, of Meridian, died December 22, 2021. Arrangements are pending with the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel, Boise.

Jolie K. Clegg, 56, of Burley, passed away at her home December 24, 2021. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Paul Vernon Eastman, 90, of Twin Falls, passed away December 26, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Shirley Gilbert, 85, of Twin Falls, passed away December 24, 2021, at Canyons Retirement Center in Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Eleanor Lucille Hewlett, 90, of Burley, passed away at Grace Assisted Living in Meridian, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Miren Jauregui, 87, of Twin Falls, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021, at her home in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Connie Mary Katherine Kimble, 82, of Gooding, passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Boise. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Terry Clyde Mabey, 64, of Paul, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021, at his home in Paul. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Earl Martinez, 99, of Burley, passed away at his home Saturday, December 25, 2021. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Virginia “Ginger” Ann Maxwell, 64, of Hagerman, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021, at her home in Hagerman. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Marylinn McCallum, 65, passed away December 23, 2021, at St Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Services are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral home of Twin Falls.

Wilma Mae McDonald, 91, of Twin Falls, passed away at her home in Twin Falls on December 25, 2021. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Linous Clive “Butch” Schell, 73, of Rupert, passed away at his home Saturday, December 25, 2021. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Patricia Magee Smith, 90, of Buhl, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021, at Evergreen Assisted Living, Buhl. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Ray Eugene Thompson, 55, of Bliss, passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021, in Bliss. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

