Death notices

Shirley D. Anderson, 98, of Wendell, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at her home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel.

Bradley Wayne Bandy, 74, of Rupert, passed away, Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center in Burley. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by the Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Ruth Olsen Melling, 84, formerly of Burley now residing in St. George, Utah, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in St. George. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Darrell Smith, 87, of Twin Falls, passed away March 20, 2022. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Colleen Vollmer, 82, of Twin Falls, passed away Saturday March 19, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Rodney Wallace Westlund, 59, of Clear Lake, Wisconsin, formally of Buhl, passed away peacefully at his home on March 8, 2022. A celebration of life for Rodney will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Richardson Sportsman Club in Clayton, Wisconsin. Please visit Scheuermann Funeral Home in Clear Lake, as they are handling the arrangements, clearlakefuneralhome.com.

