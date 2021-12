Death notices

Betty Jane Dudley, 93, of Kimberly, passed away December 9, 2021, at home surrounded by family. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

John F. Hadam, 90, of Eden, passed away December 15, 2021, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Michael Thomas Knight, 75, of Twin Falls, passed away December 14, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Nancy C. Nelson, 60, of Burley, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Mini-Cassia Care Center in Burley. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

James “Jim” Jay Orth, 66, of Fairfield, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021, at his home in Fairfield. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

John E. Patterson, 83, of Kimberly, passed away December 16, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Sharon Y. Wetmore, 80, of Jerome, passed away December 15, 2021, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Melanie Whitmore, 65, of Burley, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Pomerelle Place in Burley. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Highway 24, Rupert.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0