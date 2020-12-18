Death notices

Lawrence R. Barnes, 96, of Meridian, passed away at Edgewood Spring Creek Assisted Living. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Raymond H. Braun, 69, of Twin Falls, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020, at his residence in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Kandis Lee Johnston, 72, of Wendell, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at her home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.
Leroy LaFaunce, 72, of Paul, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020, at the Grace Community Church in Rupert. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Julio Mancias, 84, of Gooding, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Richard “Dick” Harlan Waite, 94, of Hagerman, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020, at his home in Hagerman. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
