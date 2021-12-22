Death notices

Earl L. Bray, 63, of Wendell, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at his home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Elizandro Brito Jr., 61, of Twin Falls, passed away December 18, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Connie Clark, 76, of Burley, passed away December 20, 2021, at Parke View Care & Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Daniel George Funk, 92, of Gooding, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021, at his home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Howard Philip Kinsfather, 87, of Twin Falls, passed away December 20, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Arlene Kyles, 96, of Buhl, died Saturday, December 18, 2021, at a local hospital. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Anita Emily Williams, 103, of Jerome, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Raymond D. Youngblood Sr., 69, of Gooding, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Bennett Hills Care Center. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

