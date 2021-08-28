 Skip to main content
Death notices
Death notices

Nancy Elaine Hatch, 66, of Twin Falls, passed away August 26, 2021 at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Richard “Rich” B. Roberts, 81, of Buhl, died Thursday, August 26, 2021 at his residence. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Lois Jean “Jeannie” Vandiver, 82, of Jerome, passed away August 26, 2021 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

John Kevin Wilson, 59, of Twin Falls, passed away August 25, 2021 at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

