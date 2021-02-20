 Skip to main content
Death notices
Ann Allen, 66, of Twin Falls, passed away February 16, 2021. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Helen Meyer, 100, of Buhl passed away February 18, 2021. Services will be announced by Rosenau Funeral Home.

