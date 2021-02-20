Death notices
Related to this story
Most Popular
Three people were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after being injured in a crash in Twin Falls County north of Kimberly.
A Burley assisted living and memory care facility is being sued by a family claiming the care facility did not call an ambulance for their mother who died after being sick all night.
BOISE — America was locked and loaded in 2020.
Local officials are working on an agreement to join together to try to secure funding for a new bridge crossing over the Snake River Canyon.
I notice that most police officers will run radar in plain sight. Wouldn’t it make more sense to find a spot where people can’t see the officer’s patrol car?
Twin Falls County Search and Rescue responded to the South Hills above Magic Mountain to search for the men.
It's official: One week from today you will be able buy tickets for flights to Denver from Twin Falls.
A court has ordered a shorter sentence for a former Magic Valley nurse who admitted to helping a Colorado rancher cover up the killing of his fiancee.
The city of Heyburn unveiled a $1.5 million master plan to develop the Heyburn Riverfront Park and shoreline to create access points to the river and increase pavilion and barbecue areas along with adding more grass and parking.
Texas Roadhouse has an official opening date and will be donating food before then to health care workers and local non-profits.