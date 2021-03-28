Death notices

Aimee M. Assendrup, 39, of Boise, formerly of Buhl, died Thursday, March 25, 2021 at a Boise hospital. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

James Eslie Brizendine, Jr., 75, a resident of Bliss, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021 at his home in Bliss. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Mary Kay Lindauer, age 80, of Honeyville, Utah, and formerly of Rupert, died Thursday, March 25, 2021, at her son’s home in Utah. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Richard Donald Oliver, a 78-year-old resident of Burley, passed away at his home on Friday, March 26, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Donald A. Zuck, 69 of Twin Falls passed away on Monday March 15, 2021 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. An informal gathering will be held on Tuesday March 30, 2021 from 3-6 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home Community Room. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

