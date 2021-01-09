Death notices

Helen Christofferson, 93, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 at Stonebridge Assisted Living in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Teresa Gale Cluff Moseley Gunter, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 in Brigham City, Utah of injuries sustained in a car accident. Services are entrusted to the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Leonard Rehn, of Burley, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.

Sharon K. Robinette, 81, of Jerome passed away on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Funeral services are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. Please visit demaraysjerome.com for additional information.

Vicencia Vilcapoma, 89, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 at Bennett Hills Assisted Living in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

