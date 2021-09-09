Death notices

Edward Noel Bailey, 92, of Hagerman, passed away September 5, 2021 at Twin Falls Transitional Care. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Bradley Jason Berlinguet, a 50-year-old resident of Oakley, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at his home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Layne Hall, 83, of Jerome, passed away September 9, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Edward Gail Prilucik, 90, formerly from Buhl, passed away in Sunnyside, Washington on September 9, 2021.

Phyllis Jo Taylor, 85, of Twin Falls, passed away September 5, 2021 at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

