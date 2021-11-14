Death notices

John Patrick “Pat” Branch, 73, of Kimberly, passed away on Friday October 29, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Clinton L. Harris, 85, of Burley, passed away Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Espiridion “Pete” Fuentes, 77, passed away Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Funeral services are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Georgene Peterson, 91, of Rupert, passed away Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at Countryside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Rupert. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Val Johnson, 80, of Salmon, passed away at Grace Assisted living in Jerome on Nov. 12, 2021. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0