Death notices

Brendi Akins, 46, of Twin Falls, passed away December 6, 2020. Arrangements are pending and services will be announced by Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Revola Dalling, a 92-year-old former Burley resident, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Arbor Valley of Cascadia skilled nursing facility in Boise.

Guy Edward Forsyth, 68 of Twin Falls passed away on Saturday December 5, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Sharon Greening, 81, passed away December 4, 2020, in Kimberly, ID. Arrangements are pending, and services will be announced by Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Paul Lane, 83, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away at his home, December 7, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home .

Teresa E. Major, 71, of Twins Falls, passed away December 6, 2020. Arrangements are pending and services will be announced by Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Maurice Urata, 82, of Twin Falls, Idaho, died Saturday, December 5, 2020 at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

