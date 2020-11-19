Death notices

Patricia Ann Homan, 83, of Kimberly, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020, at North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home.
James Love, 88, of Twin Falls, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Bridgeview Estates, Twin Falls. A graveside service will be held at Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl, date and time to be announced. Services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Robert Stone, 70, of Twin Falls, passed away quietly on November 17, 2020. Arrangements are pending and under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!