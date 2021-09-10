Death notices

Baden Dale Bleazard, the 13-year-old son of Anthony & Stephanie Jones Bleazard, passed away from a lifelong illness Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at his home in Burley. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Cherryl Dawn Coop, 73, of Jerome, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Layne Hall, 83, of Jerome, passed away September 3, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Wayne L. Knotts, 80, of Buhl, died Wednesday, August 25, 2021, in Bullhead City, Arizona. Services are pending at Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Olav (Ole) Melvin Roones, 89, of Heyburn, peacefully fell asleep in death on Friday, September 3, 2021, at his family home. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home. (208) 436-1800

