Death notices

Ruby Lee Adams, 76, of Twin Falls, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020, at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Yvonne Anderson, 91, of Twin Falls, passed away November 25, 2020, at her home in Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Kevin Angle, 56, of Kimberly, passed away November 24, 2020, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. Those wishing to learn of future arrangements or share memories or condolences may do so on Kevin’s memorial webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

John G Bright, 62, of Filer, passed away at his home November 23, 2020. Cremation is under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Norman Lee Jones, 75, of Jerome, passed away November 23, 2020, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Madonna Patrick, 99, of Twin Falls, passed away November 24, 2020, at her home in Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

