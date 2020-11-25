Death notices

Roger L. Ashton, 71, of Twin Falls, died Monday, November 23, 2020, at home. Cremation is under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Ilene Fuqua, 97, of Declo, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Parke View Care Center in Burley. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory.

Clyde E. Gooch, 78, of Boise, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at his home in Boise. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service — Gooding Chapel.

Margareta Mayer, 94, of Twin Falls, passed away November 20, 2020, at Heritage Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Floyd M. Niegel, 88, of Dietrich, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.