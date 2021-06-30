 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death notices
0 comments

Death notices

  • 0

Marilyn Jean Hart, 80, of Jerome, passed away June 27, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Joyce Irene Ostyn, 92, of Twin Falls, passed away June 27, 2021, at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Carol Ruth Porter, 60, of Jerome, passed away June 27, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome

Ray Anthony Cottrell Reitsma, the son of Josh Reitsma and Jani Cottrell, was stillborn on June 25, 2021. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News