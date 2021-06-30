Death notices

Marilyn Jean Hart, 80, of Jerome, passed away June 27, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Joyce Irene Ostyn, 92, of Twin Falls, passed away June 27, 2021, at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.
Carol Ruth Porter, 60, of Jerome, passed away June 27, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome
Ray Anthony Cottrell Reitsma, the son of Josh Reitsma and Jani Cottrell, was stillborn on June 25, 2021. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.