Death notices

Terry Sue Bennett, 60, of Filer, Idaho passed away quietly June 19, 2021 in Kimberly, Idaho. Service Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls, Idaho.

Dorothy May Clark, 87 of Twin Falls, passed away June 20, 2021 at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Kenneth E. Freeborn, 79 of Twin Falls passed away on June 17, 2021, Arrangements are under the care and direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Thomas Glass, 84, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family, on June 20, 2021. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Louis Peck, 84, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully in his home, on June 20, 2021. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

