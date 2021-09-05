Death notices

Sidney Ray Fitzpatrick, 62, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at home. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com

Sandra S. Kennedy, 56, of Hermiston, Oregon, died Thursday, September 2, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center due to complications of Covid-19. Cremation services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Visit her tribute page at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Patricia A. Sommer, 63, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away September 3, 2021. Surrounded by her loved ones. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Liping Yu, 61, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Services are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com

