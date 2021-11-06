Death notices

Fred A. Beckstead, 65, of Buhl, formerly of Hagerman, died Friday, November 5, 2021, at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Jackie E. Clevenger Jr., 62, of Pilot Point, Texas, passed away at Desert View Care Center in Buhl. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Nelma Arlene Faux-Howard, 92, of Buhl, died Thursday, November 4, 2021, at her residence. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Thomas Earl Hanson, 62, of Hazelton, passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021, at his home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Karen Kerlin, 66, of Twin Falls, passed away, Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at home. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 50 East 100 South, Jerome. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Mildred Ann “Millie” Ray, 86, of Jerome, passed away November 4, 2021 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Anna Imogene Robinson, 98, of Hailey, passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Gregory G. Vine, 54, of Buhl, died Thursday, November 4, 2021, at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

June Walthour, 88, of Jerome passed away November 4, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

