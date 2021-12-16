Death notices

Theresa Elaine Absher, 68, of Twin Falls, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at her home. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Richard Chancey Carroll, 46, of Blackfoot and formerly of Burley, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Joseph Darrel Cypher, 88, of Twin Falls, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, in Twin Falls. Arrangements entrusted to Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Travis Perkins, 52, of Rupert, passed away December 4, 2021, at his home. No services are scheduled at this time but will be announced in the spring. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

