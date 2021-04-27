 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death notices
0 comments

Death notices

  • 0

Evelyn Barnes, age 87, of Burley, died Monday, April 26, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Quartzsite, Arizona. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Mariann Teresa Carroll, 54, of Twin Falls, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Bruce Allan Eggink, 58, of Buhl, passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Desert View Care Center. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Charles “Charlie” Rosenthal, 86, a resident of Twin Falls, passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021, at his home in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Melvin Eugene Thaete, 79, a resident of Wendell, passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Ely, Nevada. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Wallace Ray “Wally” Wright, of Twin Falls, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021, at his home in Twin Falls, Idaho. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Senior citizens aren't respected in Twin Falls
Letters

Letter: Senior citizens aren't respected in Twin Falls

It has come to my attention that my 93-year-old mother, who I might add, still mows her own lawn with a push mower and who takes care of her alleyway when weather permits, received a Code Violation Notice with a threat of a $93 fine . . .

Inside Politics: Capitalism Just Got Cancelled in Idaho
Columnists

Inside Politics: Capitalism Just Got Cancelled in Idaho

Every Idahoan reading this has just been “canceled” and you probably don’t even know it. Capitalism in Idaho gets canceled every year, and you don’t blink an eye, so it’s no wonder the government can take away your vote and you don’t even notice.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News