Death notices

Evelyn Barnes, age 87, of Burley, died Monday, April 26, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Quartzsite, Arizona. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Mariann Teresa Carroll, 54, of Twin Falls, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Bruce Allan Eggink, 58, of Buhl, passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Desert View Care Center. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Charles “Charlie” Rosenthal, 86, a resident of Twin Falls, passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021, at his home in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Melvin Eugene Thaete, 79, a resident of Wendell, passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Ely, Nevada. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Wallace Ray “Wally” Wright, of Twin Falls, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021, at his home in Twin Falls, Idaho. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.

