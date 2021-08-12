Death notices

Dee Jay Dickens, 63, of Jerome, passed away August 11, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Randy Charles Lee, 70, of Kimberly, passed away August 10, 2021, at his home in Kimberly. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Nellie B. Moore, 104, of Twin Falls, passed away August 10, 2021, at Chardonnay Assisted Living. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Frank Woods, 89, of Rupert, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021. No public services are planned. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

