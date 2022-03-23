Death notices

John Robert Alexander, 81, of Twin Falls, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Catherine Jewell, 77, of Wells, Nevada, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Carolyn Sue Roberts, 81, of Twin Falls and formerly of San Bernardino, California, passed away March 20 at her home in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory.