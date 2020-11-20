 Skip to main content
Death notices
Death notices

Charles “Charlie” Norman Beck, 81, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at a Twin Falls hospital. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

David Kay Haskell, 75, of Declo, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls, from complications of COVID-19. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Kelly Gene Whiteley, 59, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at a Twin Falls hospital. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

