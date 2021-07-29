 Skip to main content
Death notices
Death notices

Rose Marie Handy, born on February 3, 1926, in Rupert, passed peacefully Saturday, July 24 surrounded by her loving family. Memories and condolences may be shared on Rose’s memorial webpage at valleyhillsfh.com.

Janet Hutchinson Porter, born October 30, 1929, passed away on July 26, 2021, at her home in Provo. Full obit, condolences and memories may be shared at DaltonHoopes.com

Robert Dean Allbee, 74, of Twin Falls, passed away on Tuesday July 27, 2021, at Serenity Transitional Care Center in Twin Falls. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday July 30, 2021, at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Lori Renee Wilson, 59, of Wells, Nevada, passed away July 26, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

