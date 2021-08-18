Death notices

 Skip to main content
Walter Decker, 70, of Mountain Home, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at the Paul Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.

Claire Elnora Lance, 87, of Twin Falls, passed away August 16, 2021 at Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Keesha L. Moore, 34, of Twin Falls, passed away August 9, 2021 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Julia E. Samples, 96, of Twin Falls, passed away August 16, 2021 at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

