Death notices
Harold Eugene Fritz, 85, of Buhl, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Dorrell Reed Hansen Jr., 91, of Boise and formerly of Gooding/Shoshone, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

Patsy Jean Nation, 78, of Buhl, passed away February 23, 2021, at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

