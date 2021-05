Death notices

Patricia Ann Dolar, 87, of Twin Falls, passed away May 12, 2021 at Harmony Place in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Clifford Ray Son, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021, in Burley, Idaho. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Heather Ann Thomas, 49, of Jerome passed away May 11, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

LeRoy Frank Twitchell, 81, of Jerome passed away May 12, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

George W. Varin, 84, of Boise, formerly of Gooding, passed away May 12, 2021. Arrangements under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City. www.bowmanfuneral.com 208-853-3131.

