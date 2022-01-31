Death notices

Amanda Michelle Baer, 31, a resident of Jerome, passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at her home in Jerome. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Mary Dayley, 64, a resident of Twin Falls and formerly of Gooding, passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022 at her home in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Lorene E. Dean, 91, of Twin Falls passed away January 30, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Sandra G. Lepker, 63, of Boise died on January 15, 2022. A burial will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Wendell Cemetery, in Wendell, Idaho. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on February 19, 2022 at Cloverdale Church of God. A full obituary can be read at www.aldenwaggoner.com

John Martinez, 74, of Rupert, passed away Thursday, January 27, at his home. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. The Rosary service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church with the funeral Mass being celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Services will conclude with burial at the Rupert Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Caroline Lee McKovich, 78, of Twin Falls passed away January 29, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Marjorie Lash Minshew, 98 of Rancho Mirage, California, passed away January 24, 2022 at Bayshire Rancho Mirage. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

John C. Shaer, 90, of Twin Falls, died on January 30, 2022 at a local hospital. Arrangements are in the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

James Trevey, 79, of Twin Falls died on January 30, 2022 at a local care facility. Arrangements in the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home

Delma Rae Udy, an 82-year-old resident of Meridian, and formerly of Malta, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022, at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Lois Marie Willis, 95, a resident of Meridian, formerly of Rock Creek, passed away January 28, 2022 in Meridian. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City. www.bowmanfuneral.com 208-853-3131.

